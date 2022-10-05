Klamath County shooting suspect arrested

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A shooting suspect who refused to give himself up is now behind bars in Klamath County.

According to investigators, at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, a person living in the 153000 block of Derri Court near LaPine told police his neighbor fired a gun at him after an argument.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said when deputies arrived at the scene, the neighbor wouldn’t surrender.

The neighbor, identified as 54-year-old Jason Funk, eventually gave up about 12 hours after the initial call. He was taken into custody for attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing.