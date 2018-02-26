Klamath County student triggers false alarm

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A Henley Middle School student was cited for disorderly conduct after raising a false alarm at the school.
According to Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber, a parent was trying to get inside the school at a controlled entry point this past Friday. Before she could be let in, a student yelled, “She’s got a gun!”
The sheriff’s office said the statement the student made was not true. The false alarm caused “some degree of temporary disorder within the school.”
The student was cited for disorderly conduct.
No further information about the incident was made available.