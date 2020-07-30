Klamath County traffic stop leads to heroin, fentanyl

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Two people were arrested after police found them with over 10 pounds of heroin and fentanyl just south of Klamath Falls.
Oregon State Police said on the evening of July 25, a trooper saw a Ford Escape speeding and swerving on Highway 97. The trooper pulled over the vehicle near milepost 278 and was given permission to search it. OSP said 11.2 pounds of heroin and 2 pounds of fentanyl was found hidden inside the vehicle.
The driver was identified as 41-year-old Santiago Romero-Juarez. His passenger was identified as Efrain Ruiz-Ordono. They are both from Ventura, California.
OSP said Romero-Juarez and Ruiz-Ordono were charged with unlawful possession and delivery of heroin and unlawful possession and delivery of a controlled substance.