Klamath County wildfire holds steady at 25 acres

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – A small wildfire was brought under control Chiloquin, one of seven human-caused fires in the area since fire season officially ended.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnerships said the Agency 2 fire was first reported Wednesday five miles northwest of the community of Chiloquin.
The fire was found to be burning dense lodgepole pines along with dead and downed trees. It eventually grew to five acres while firefighters decided their best method of control would be to contain the flames within the existing road system.
By Thursday, the fire was kept to 25 acres as firefighting operations were completed.
“Until we get some significant weather the conditions in our area are almost as dry as they were in August,” SCOFMP said. “If you’re going to be out in the woods please be diligent and extinguish any warming, cooking, or campfires before you leave the area!”