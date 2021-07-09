Klamath County’s Bootleg Fire grows to nearly 39,000 acres

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A wildfire burning in Klamath County continues to grow exponentially.
The Bootleg Fire was first reported at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on Fuego Mountain approximately 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River. By Wednesday morning, it expanded to 3,000 acres, prompting Oregon Governor Kate Brown to declare a conflagration, allowing the deployment of state resources.
On Thursday, the fire was estimated to be 16,814 acres in size and 1% contained. In a Friday morning update, the fire reportedly covered an estimated 38,892 acres.
As of the evening of Thursday, July 8, the following evacuation levels were in effect:
Level 3 (GO!) – Leave immediately
- Near the town of Sprague River. Upper Tableland area north of Oregon Pines Road.
- North of the town of Beatty. Sycan Estates area.
Level 2 (Get Set) – Be ready to leave at a moment’s notice
- North of the town of Beatty. The area north of Highway 140, on both sides of Godowa Springs Road.
- North of the town of Sprague River. Klamath Forest Estates/Moccasin Hills area.
Level 1 (Get Ready) – Prepare to leave
- None at this time
An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Beatty Community Center.
Firefighting strike teams operating under the Oregon State Fire Marshal are already at the scene of the fire. More resources from Northern California have been summoned.
There will be a community meeting for the Bootleg Fire Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Chiloquin Community Center. The meeting will also be available streaming live over Facebook on the Fremont-Winema, SCOFMP, and NW Team 10 Facebook pages:
https://www.facebook.com/R6FWNF/
https://www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO/
https://www.facebook.com/NorthwestTeam10/
For more information and updates, call 541-363-7765 or visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7609/