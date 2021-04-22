Klamath County’s Ponina Fire 75% contained

BEATTY, Ore. – A wildfire burning in Klamath County is now 75% contained.
The U.S. Forest Service said on Sunday, the Ponina Fire burned an estimated 1,200 acres while evacuations were conducted five miles north of Beatty, Oregon. By Tuesday, crews were able to stop the growth of the fire, which covered an estimated 1,641 acres and was 40% contained. With the latest update Thursday, firefighters said they’d reached 75% with no further growth of the fire.
The fire is reportedly completely lined and mop-up activities are continuing.
Seven structures were destroyed, mostly outbuildings.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said evacuations have been lowered to Level 1 and smoke will remain visible in the area.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.