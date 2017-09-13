Klamath Falls airport in talks with SkyWest

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Crater Lake–Klamath Regional Airport is in talks with SkyWest to bring passenger service back to the airport.
PenAir was the sole air passenger service provider for the airport, but the organization left in August.
Since then, city officials have been searching for a replacement.
On September 12, a group from Klamath Falls met with representatives from SkyWest Airlines.
According to officials, the issue is whether an airline can be profitable in the area’s rural market.
If they reach a deal with SkyWest, daily service to San Francisco would be initiated.
Service to Portland and other markets could be discussed as demand presents itself.
SkyWest will study the feasibility of passenger service, with an initial assessment to be presented in the coming weeks.
Community representatives were described as “cautiously optimistic” about the deal.
More information will be available following the next meeting scheduled for mid-October.