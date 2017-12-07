Klamath Falls bank robbed, suspect in custody

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man accused of robbing a Klamath Falls bank is now behind bars.
The Klamath Falls Police Department said on Thursday morning, the First Interstate bank on South 7th Street was robbed. A suspect who purported to have a weapon fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money before officers arrived at the scene.
The suspect, later identified as 56-year-old Robert Sean McCarthy, was eventually found by police in front of the Klamath County Library. He was taken to jail and lodged on charges of robbery and theft.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Klamath Falls Police Department.