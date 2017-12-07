Home
Klamath Falls bank robbed, suspect in custody

Klamath Falls bank robbed, suspect in custody

Crime Local News Top Stories , , ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man accused of robbing a Klamath Falls bank is now behind bars.

The Klamath Falls Police Department said on Thursday morning, the First Interstate bank on South 7th Street was robbed. A suspect who purported to have a weapon fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money before officers arrived at the scene.

The suspect, later identified as 56-year-old Robert Sean McCarthy, was eventually found by police in front of the Klamath County Library. He was taken to jail and lodged on charges of robbery and theft.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Klamath Falls Police Department.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics