Klamath Falls City School District begins hybrid learning

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath Falls City School District students began hybrid learning Thursday. Kindergarteners through 3rd graders started this week.

Next Thursday, 4th through 6th graders will also begin hybrid learning. KFCS Superintendent, Dr. Paul Hillyer said, “In order for us to be successful in keeping the students in school, we really need help from everybody. Observe the social distancing, the wearing of masks, the washing of hands.”

According to the district, it’s in the yellow zone of the new state metrics. This means older grades will be able to begin hybrid learning if the district is successful with the younger grades.

