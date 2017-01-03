Klamath Falls Diabetic Service Dog

Klamath Falls, Ore.-These two are rarely apart. From sunrise to sunset they are seen side by side.
“With Finn and Titus it’s just a whole other level,” said mother Abbie McClung.
They’ve only been together for a little more than a year but they’re best buds.
“I love him, he’s my best friend,” said Finn McClung.
Titus, a two year old white lab is not only Finn’s four-legged friend but he’s also his number one emergency contact.
“Titus adds such a positivity to what could be a negative chronic unpleasant illness,” his mom said.
In March 2015 Finn was diagnosed with type one diabetes. It’s an autoimmune disease in which a person’s pancreas produces little to no insulin. It all began when his parents noticed Finn losing weight and drinking large amounts of water in one sitting.
“He was just begging for water and I thought this excessive thirst can not be considered normal,” Abbie said.
Call it a mother’s intuition but Finn’s mom decided to check his blood sugar and the results were shocking. Finn’s blood glucose level tested at 811, which is eight times the normal level.
Living with type one diabetes is a constant balancing act, you have to monitor your blood sugar level and carefully balance insulin doses with eating and other activities throughout the day and night.
It’s a hard task for a seven year old boy that’s where Titus comes in.
“The reason i call his Dr. Titus is because whenever I’m taking a shot to lower my blood sugar he has to be there,” Finn said.
When Finn’s sugar level drop or spikes Titus alerts Finn and his mom by jumping up on his back feet and lifting his front paws.
“This dog who is also my child’s best friend and play mate will come and notify me when blood sugar get dangerously high or low so its really hard to put into words what he has meant to our family,” his mom said.
Often times Titus can tell in advance whether Finn’s sugar levels are out of range.
“He often beats all the medical devices,” Abbie said.
Titus is so tuned into to Finn, not only to his scent but also to his moods.
“He will go to time out with Finn if he gets in trouble. He will break Finn out of any kind of a mood that not a postie one.”
Even at night they have slumber parties.
“He has to sleep with me just because my blood sugar gets low over night. He’ll paw me, he’ll lick me, he’ll wake me up in any sort of way to tell me,” Finn said.
Although it’s not always easy sharing a bed.
“He hogs my bed. I barely get any sleep,” Finn said.
One thing is for certain Titus will always have room in Finn’s heart
“I love him, he’s part of the family now and he helps me stay alive.”
Klamath Falls, Ore.-These two are rarely apart. From sunrise to sunset they are seen side by side.
“With Finn and Titus it’s just a whole other level,” said mother Abbie McClung.
They’ve only been together for a little more than a year but they’re best buds.
“I love him, he’s my best friend,” said Finn McClung.
Titus, a two year old white lab is not only Finn’s four-legged friend but he’s also his number one emergency contact.
“Titus adds such a positivity to what could be a negative chronic unpleasant illness,” his mom said.
In March 2015 Finn was diagnosed with type one diabetes. It’s an autoimmune disease in which a person’s pancreas produces little to no insulin. It all began when his parents noticed Finn losing weight and drinking large amounts of water in one sitting.
“He was just begging for water and I thought this excessive thirst can not be considered normal,” Abbie said.
Call it a mother’s intuition but Finn’s mom decided to check his blood sugar and the results were shocking. Finn’s blood glucose level tested at 811, which is eight times the normal level.
Living with type one diabetes is a constant balancing act, you have to monitor your blood sugar level and carefully balance insulin doses with eating and other activities throughout the day and night.
It’s a hard task for a seven year old boy that’s where Titus comes in.
“The reason i call his Dr. Titus is because whenever I’m taking a shot to lower my blood sugar he has to be there,” Finn said.
When Finn’s sugar level drop or spikes Titus alerts Finn and his mom by jumping up on his back feet and lifting his front paws.
“This dog who is also my child’s best friend and play mate will come and notify me when blood sugar get dangerously high or low so its really hard to put into words what he has meant to our family,” his mom said.
Often times Titus can tell in advance whether Finn’s sugar levels are out of range.
“He often beats all the medical devices,” Abbie said.
Titus is so tuned into to Finn, not only to his scent but also to his moods.
“He will go to time out with Finn if he gets in trouble. He will break Finn out of any kind of a mood that not a postie one.”
Even at night they have slumber parties.
“He has to sleep with me just because my blood sugar gets low over night. He’ll paw me, he’ll lick me, he’ll wake me up in any sort of way to tell me,” Finn said.
Although it’s not always easy sharing a bed.
“He hogs my bed. I barely get any sleep,” Finn said.
One thing is for certain Titus will always have room in Finn’s heart
“I love him, he’s part of the family now and he helps me stay alive.”