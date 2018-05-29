Klamath Falls electrician struck by lightning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU/CNN) – A Klamath Falls man who survived a lightning strike is recovering at Oregon Health and Science University.
James Palazzolo was struck Wednesday near Klamath Falls while he was working, his wife Deana Palazzolo said.
Palazzolo is a long time electrician. He was working in a bucket truck when the first flash of lightning hit.
“It hit the tree right next to where he was. It went through the tree and then arced over and went through the back of his head and out his left shoulder,” she said.
Immediately, Palazzolo was life flighted to Sky Lake Medical Center and placed in a medically-induced coma.
