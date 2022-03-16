Klamath Falls H.S. senior gets second prize in C-SPAN competition

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath Union High School senior took second prize in a national C-SPAN student competition.

Linnea Gebauer submitted her entry to C-SPAN’s “StudentCam,” which is a national video documentary competition.

It encourages students to think critically about issues that affect communities.

She had to address how the federal government impacts her life.

Her documentary, “Fire Season,” addressed wildfires, particularly in Southern Oregon.

On March 16, C-SPAN announced Linnea was the second-prize winner in her division in the 2022 StudentCam competition, which had more than 3,000 student entries.

She’ll receive a $1,500 prize for her entry, which will be featured on C-SPAN at 3:50 p.m. PST and throughout the rest of the day.

The 150 winning videos can be viewed at www.studentcam.org.