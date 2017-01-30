Klamath Falls home damaged by fire

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Around 10:10 Monday morning, firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 4200 block of Summers Lane in Klamath Falls.
According to Klamath County Fire District 1, crews arrived to find the back portion of a home on fire.
Firefighters said all residents of the home had safely evacuated by the time they arrived. There were no known injuries.
Once on scene, crews were able to quickly knock down the flames and prevent further damage to the front portion of the home. However, KFFD said here was extensive smoke damage to the back area of the house, and structural damage to the back porch. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.