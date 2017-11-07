Klamath Falls man arrested for eluding police in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A Klamath Falls on probation for eluding police and robbery was arrested after leading officers on a chase in Douglas County.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just after noon Monday, a deputy tried to stop a black 2004 Infinity on Rolling Hills Road in Roseburg. The driver sped away, eventually dropping of a female passenger before taking off once again..
The vehicle sped down Highway 99 before driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5. The driver eventually exited the freeway and re-entered, traveling south in the southbound lanes.
According to DCSO, the vehicle drove onto Boomer Hill Road at I-5 Exit 110. The driver ditched the vehicle and ran. Deputies eventually caught up to the suspect, identified as 34-yearr-old Klamath Falls resident Jack James Hasbrouck, and arrested him. Three pounds of marijuana were later found inside the vehicle.
Hasbrouck was charged with attempting to elude in a vehicle, attempting to elude on foot, reckless driving, reckless endangering, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and a parole violation. DCSO expects additional charges to be filed for the marijuana. Hasbrouck was on probation for robbery and eluding in Klamath County at the time of his latest was arrest.