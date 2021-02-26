Klamath Falls man arrested for 2019 double homicide

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A suspect was arrested in connection with a double homicide in Klamath Falls that happened over a year ago.
Police said in the early morning hours of November 20, 2019, a shooting at Fairview Park left two people dead and one injured.
Klamath Falls Police Seargeant Ed Foreman headed up a lengthy investigation that eventually led to the arrest of 30-year-old Sean Brazil-Gates on February 25, 2021.
Brazil-Gates is charged with murder, manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, and perjury.
No further information about the investigation was provided by officers.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5366. Anonymous tips can be left at 541-883-5334.