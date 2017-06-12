Klamath Falls man arrested for firing shots at home

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A man was arrested for firing shots into a Klamath Falls home after having a fight with his girlfriend.
According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, 22-year-old Klamath Falls resident Daniel Clayton Mull shot at a home in the 1000 block of North 8th Street in Klamath Falls in the early morning hours of June 9.
Officers determined Mull had previously had an argument with his 18-year-old girlfriend, who resided at the home.
Additional evidence was seized connecting Mull to the shooting, according to police. It has been determined there are no additional suspects.
Mull was lodged in the Klamath County Jail on charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.