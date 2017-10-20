Klamath Falls man gets 20 years for stabbing Mom, kidnapping baby

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man who stabbed a mother and took her baby onto a neighboring rooftop in late June is headed to prison.
Brennan Scott Stone went into Desiree Page’s home, stabbed her in the chest, and then took her 13 month old son Cory.
Page spoke with NBC5 the following morning: “He turned around, and started saying that he was from the future. And he ended up then, holding me at knife point, saying that it was his son.”
Stone entered his plea Friday morning as part of a negotiated agreement during a settlement conference.
“He plead to attempted murder, kidnap, and unlawful use of a weapon,” said Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello. “His total time will be 20 years, combined.”
Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Kaber and Klamath Falls City Police Officer Terry Amos were able to convince Stone into handing over the baby.
Stone won’t be eligible for release until he’s served 17 1/2 years.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970's. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle's job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90's as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
"The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story".
When he's not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.
Leave a Comment: