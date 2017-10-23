Klamath Falls man killed in collision on Oregon beach

REEDSPORT, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man was killed in a high-speed crash on an Oregon beach, police said.
According to The Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a Jeep and a motorcycle were traveling on Horsfall Beach sometime before 4:53 p.m. on October 21. A witness to the crash said as the two vehicles were traveling north bound on the beach, the Jeep experienced some kind of mechanical failure. It was seen swerving toward the motorcycle before the two vehicle collided.
The driver of the Jeep, identified as 48-year-old Klamath Falls resident Michael “Dane” Shackleford, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle was injured, police said. Investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The Coos County Crash Team was activated due to the circumstances surrounding the crash. CCSO said the team is activated “if a crash is complex, or criminal charges may be charged.”
Deputies are taking the opportunity to remind the public the speed limit on Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area beaches is 25 miles-per-hour. Recreationalists should follow all equipment and safety laws.
The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.