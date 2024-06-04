Klamath Falls man leads police chase, causes trooper to crash

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man is in jail after leading a police chase that caused an OSP cruiser to crash Saturday afternoon.

After developing probable cause for a felony traffic crime, a Klamath Falls Police patrol officer attempted to pull over 33-year-old Jesse R. Jones near the intersection of Delta Street and Pleasant Avenue.

Jones failed to stop and the officer initiated a chase through the neighborhood, onto Lakeshore Drive, and eventually westbound on Highway 140. Police say Jones made an abrupt U-turn near the Running Y Resort and led police back toward town.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle twice using spike strips which resulted in two tires deflating. However Jones continued to drive onto Highway 97 North.

Oregon State Police then took point using a redirection technique that caused Jones to crash his vehicle, which also resulted in an OSP cruiser to crash.

Jones ran from the scene of the crash but was arrested by Klamath Falls Police officers a short time later.

Neither the suspect or the OSP trooper were injured.

Jones was medically cleared at Sky Lakes Medical Center before being booked into the Klamath County Jail. In addition to two outstanding felony warrants, he faces several charges including eluding police and reckless endangerment.

