Klamath Falls man pleads guilty after 40+ years of social security fraud

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man was caught cashing in his dead aunt’s Social Security checks which totaled nearly a half-million dollars.
In February of last year, the Social Security Administration’s fraud office identified a 114-year-old woman who appeared to be the second-oldest Social Security beneficiary in the United States. The last known update to the woman’s record was an address change to a mail and fax service in Klamath Falls made in 1989.
The next month, an investigator determined the woman died in 1971 and wasn’t married and didn’t have any children. The sole beneficiary of her insurance payout was George Doumar, now 74 years old.
It was determined Doumar used the same Klamath Falls address as his deceased aunt, prompting investigators to take a closer look at the man.
The Department of Justice said after an investigation, Doumar admitted to cashing in more than $458,000 worth of Social Security checks issued in the name of his aunt.
Doumar faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of post-prison supervision. He agreed to pay $458,992 in restitution.
Prosecutors said Doumar will be sentenced in a federal courtroom on August 3, 2021.