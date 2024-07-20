Klamath Falls’ Moore Park Playground to close for repairs

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Moore Park Playground in Klamath Falls will be closed temporarily starting Wednesday.

According to the city, the closure is necessary for crews to perform maintenance and repairs ensuring the safety and functionality of all equipment.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after the new playground, complete with a redesign to become more ADA compliant, was officially opened to the community.

Other areas of Moore Park will remain open during this time and the city invites the community to explore the picnic areas, walking trails, and sports field in the meantime.

The closure is expected to last only five days with city officials anticipating reopening the playground on July 29 or 30.

For updates on the closure, visit the City of Klamath Falls’ Facebook page.

