Klamath Falls native finishes 15th in Olympics Super-G

Medford, Ore.– One year after suffering a devastating knee injury, Southern Oregon’s only Olympian in 2018 is among the world’s best.
Laurenne Ross graduated from Klamath Union High School in 2006. Despite shredding her knee last year, Ross finished 15th in the Super-G Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The Bend resident and Oregon Duck finished her run in a time of 1:22.17.
“It was a bit of a windy day out there which was unfortunate,” said Ross. “I felt like I had a pretty good run. You know it wasn’t perfect and I could have taken a little more chances out there for sure but I had a lot of fun.”
Ross took to Instagram @lalalaurenne after the race writing:
“That feeling you get when you look back: knowing how hard you worked to get to this finish line. Knowing you gave it everything you had. Realizing how silly all the anxieties and fears and nerves were…and how lucky you are. Being overwhelmingly relieved. Looking back and having no regrets. This is life, at it’s fullest… Feeling all the silly feelings and seeing how silly they are, getting caught up in them anyway, stepping back to see clearly, stepping UP. To such a huge, huge challenge.
I’m not sad or mad that I didn’t get a medal. I’m thrilled and proud and honored to be here, racing, for #TeamUSA in the Olympics. It has taken so so so much hard work to get here, and it was worth every second, every tear. Thank-you for all of the love and support!!! DH training starts tomorrow — if I’m really super fast the next few days maybe I’ll get to race again!? For now, I am reminiscing and appreciating. And I’m freaking exhausted.”
This is Ross’ 2nd Olympics. In Sochi in 2014, she finished 11th in the Downhill and didn’t finish in the Super-G. If you would like to learn more about Laurenne Ross, you can visit her website laurenneross.com.
