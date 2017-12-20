Klamath Falls officer-involved shooting justified

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – An Klamath Falls Police officer who shot and killed an attempted murder suspect will not face any charges.
On November 24, officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department were investigating an attempted murder incident at a Klamath Falls residence.
During the investigation, officers established probable cause to arrest a suspect, later identified by the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office as Emilio John Cruz Hernandez. He fled the scene before officers arrived.
Later on, officers made contact with the Hernandez at the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue. Residents there say that they heard eight gunshots late Friday night. Hernandez later died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
The officer who shot the suspect was later identified as Officer Taylor Herbst.
After the incident, a Klamath County Grand Jury convened to decide if the shooting was justified.
On December 20, 2017, the jury’s foreman announced their decision. “In this case, given the facts and circumstances known to Officer Herbst at the time of her encounter with Mr. Hernandez, and Mr. Hernandez’s possession of a firearm and physical altercation with her, the use of for by Officer Herbst was justified,” the foreman wrote. “We regret that circumstances arose that forced Officer Herbst into making a decision law enforcement officers never want to have to make. We also extend deepest sympathy to Mr. Emilio Hernandez’s family.”