Klamath Falls officer-involved shooting justified, grand jury says

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A grand jury determined an officer-involved shooting that left a man injured was justified.
The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office said at about 4:30 p.m. on November 12, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 300 block of Laguna Street.
When officers arrived, witnesses told them 34-year-old Robert Lee Faulkner left the home angry while armed with a handgun. He was reportedly seeking suicide by cop, witnesses told officers.
When law enforcement officers started searching around the home, Faulkner was found hidden in bushes with the suspected handgun.
According to prosecutors, the officer that found Faulkner reportedly saw him as a threat and fired his weapon, injuring the man. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
No law enforcement officers were harmed in the incident.
After the shooting, it was determined Faulkner had an airsoft or BB gun that was modified to look real.
On December 13, the district attorney’s office said a grand jury found the officer’s actions justified, as he reasonably believed Faulkner posed a threat.
The foreperson of the jury stated, “Law enforcement routinely place their lives at risk when responding to volatile domestic disturbances. Unfortunately, there are times when a suspects’ behaviors and interactions with law enforcement create circumstances where it is reasonable for an officer to believe their life and the lives of community members are in danger. At such times, an officer is justified in using deadly force.” The juror said the officer involved was faced with such a scenario.