Klamath Falls officer-involved shooting update

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- The names of an officer and suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Klamath Falls have been released.
On November 24, investigators with the Klamath Falls Police Department were investigating an attempted murder incident at a Klamath Falls residence.
During the investigation, officers established probable cause to arrest the suspect, later identified by the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office as Emilio John Cruz Hernandez. He fled the scene before officers arrived.
Later on, officers made contact with the Hernandez at the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue. Residents there say that they heard eight gunshots late Friday night. Hernandez later died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
Neighbors living near the shooting along Darrow Avenue say that the area has it’s share of drug and theft problems but they’d never seen something like this.
The officer who shot the suspect is on leave following the completion of the investigation by Oregon State Police into the shooting. She has been identified as KFPD Officer Taylor Herbst.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.