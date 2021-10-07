Klamath Falls Police arrest man, charges include luring a minor & commercial sexual solicitation

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, on Monday, July 14, 2021, it responded to a call involving a sex crime against a minor.
Almost three months later, on October 6, 25-year-old Jonathan Marks was arrested and lodged at the Klamath County Jail. Through an investigation, police say Marks engaged in sexual conversation with a 12-year-old juvenile via Facebook Messenger.
Jonathan Marks was identified as a youth mentor at an organization in Klamath Falls. However, through the course of the investigation, police said interviews revealed Jonathan Marks was in fact, not a current mentor with any local agencies, and had previously been terminated for inappropriate and concerning behavior.
Police said a search warrant revealed Jonathan Marks engaged in explicit sexual conversation with the 12-year-old victim on July 14th, 2021. Marks allegedly used a verbal description and narrative account of sexual conduct for the purpose of inducing the minor to engage in sexual conduct. During the investigation it was also discovered, on multiple occasions Jonathan Marks offered and agreed to pay a fee to engage in sexual conduct and sexual contact. The individual involved in those specific incidents is not believed to be a minor.
He was booked on charges of luring a minor and commercial sexual solicitation.
