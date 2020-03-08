Klamath Falls police arrest shooting suspect

Home
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– The Klamath Falls Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect involved in a recent shooting.

Police arrested Manuel Rangel Jr. after receiving a tip. Rangel Jr. was identified as the person of interest in a shooting that occurred at the 4300 block of Carlon Way.

Two firearms related to the shooting have still not been recovered at this time.

Rangel Jr. is lodged at the Klamath County Jail and faces charges including assault in the first and second degree, robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of felon in possession of a weapon.

