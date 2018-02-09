Klamath Falls Police get body cameras

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The next time you’re dealing with a police officer in Klamath Falls, be sure to smile for the camera.
It cost about $227,000 for 40 new car and body cameras.
Captain Ryan Brosterhous said the officers like them. “They embrace it. We’ve been working for the past 3 to 4 years with our officers saying, ‘please, but a body camera on me.'”
Klamath Falls Police have had dash cameras in their patrol cars since the 1990’s, but the body cameras are new.
Beta testing on the new system began several months ago, and now every officer has one.
Brosterhous said the recordings have already proved valuable. “We have some archived into evidence collection right now where the footage from a body camera is in court process.”
Brosterhous said the cameras help to protect police and the public. “We want to be transparent, we want to be assured that the public is getting the services that they pay for.”
City Council approved the purchase in December.
Camera video is kept for a minimum of 180 days, and longer if it’s needed as evidence in court.