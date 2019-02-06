Klamath Falls police officers receive medals for saving a life

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Three Klamath Falls Police Department officers received medals for saving a woman’s life.
On January 29, Officers Ben Krueger, Thomas Reif and Reserve Sergeant Bobby Langfield responded to the South 6th Street viaduct to help a woman who was threatening to commit suicide.
KFPD said when the three officers arrived at the scene, the woman was holding onto a railing and leaning backward over the edge of the viaduct.
Langfield starting talking with the woman as the other officers slowly moved toward her. The tense situation lasted several minutes before Officers Kreuger and Reif grabbed the woman and pulled her over the railing to safety.
“Their plan was well thought out, decisive, and proved to be the best course of action to prevent any harm to the female,” KFPD said. “Their compassion and exceptional performance resulted in saving her life.”
The three officers were presented with lifesaving medals Monday night before the Klamath Falls City Council.
(Photos courtesy of Sean Bassinger/Herald and News.)