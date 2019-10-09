Klamath Falls pursuit ends with breakdown of suspect’s vehicle

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Two men were arrested after a pursuit through Klamath Falls.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said early Wednesday morning, deputies saw a suspicious vehicle commit numerous traffic violations near Shasta Way.
Deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver didn’t stop and continued through the residential neighborhood.
According to KCSO, they decided to stop following due to safety concerns. However, the vehicle started smoking and eventually came to a stop. The breakdown allowed deputies to arrest the driver and passenger, identified as Joshua Adams and Devin Hubkey.
Deputies said Hubkey — the passenger — didn’t choose to flee with Adams. He was cooperative with the investigation but was jailed for having an outstanding warrant.