Klamath Falls reports over 50 new coronavirus cases

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County is reporting over 50 new coronavirus cases this week.
Klamath County Public Health says the 54 new cases reflect last week’s case count, not this week.
The total for the county is now at 366.
Klamath County Public Health says the cases are from seasonal workers who are working in Klamath County, but live outside the county or state.
The cases were initially reported to the counties or states the patients are from, which is the reason for the delay in the numbers.
Klamath County Public Health says the Oregon Health Authority will announce these cases as an outbreak at an agricultural business.
The county’s total remains at 10 coronavirus cases; last week’s total is now at 76.
