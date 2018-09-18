Klamath Falls robbery surveillance footage released

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Police in Klamath Falls are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last week. Now, investigators have released surveillance images showing the suspect.
Police said an armed gunman robbed Lien’s Store on Summers Lane at about 9:00 p.m. on September 11.
Investigators said the man was wearing a “Scream-style” mask and dark clothing. He displayed or brandished a firearm, threatened the cashier, and demanded a large amount of cash.
The suspect fled the scene and was not located.
Police aren’t saying just how much money the robber took from the store.
He’s described as being young, about 6-feet tall and slender.
The cashier was not injured during the course of the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.