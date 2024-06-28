Klamath Falls says residents need a permit to operate Short-Term Rentals

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The City of Klamath Falls is reminding residents who are interested in Short-Term Rentals (STR) that they must have a Short Term Rental Permit by September 30.

City council members approved standards for licensing and operating STRs within city limits last fall. These types of rentals are more commonly known as vacation rentals such as Airbnb and Vrbo and are rented for less than 30 consecutive days.

In addition to having a permit, anyone renting out STRs must also maintain an active City Business License. For the first year, the city’s fee for an STR permit and Business License is $200. For every year after, only a Business License renewal is need, that’s $50 annually.

Any space rented for more than 30 consecutive days does not need a Short Term Rental Permit.

The STR Permit application can be found on the City of Klamath Falls website.

