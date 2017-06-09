Klamath Falls schools may be sprayed for mosquitoes

Klamath Falls, Ore. – After witnessing several students with multiple mosquito bites, the Klamath County School District plans to spray for mosquitoes at schools in the Klamath Falls South Suburbs.
The district said they’re working to ensure the safety of children and staff during outdoor activities, field days and graduations as the school year comes to a close.
“We only spray when absolutely necessary,” said Darin Martins, the district’s custodial supervisor.
According to KCSD, they want to safeguard against mosquitoes due to the risk of West Nile Virus, among other diseases.
Officials say though the plans remain in place for the moment, cool weather may change the situation, and they’ll work to determine if spraying is still needed after this weekend.
Klamath Vector Control will conduct the actual spraying of commonly-used Anvil 10-10 pesticide.
If, or when, spraying does occur, the district said schools will delay recess and/or other outside activities until it’s safe to go outside.
Schools under consideration for mosquito abatement are Shasta Elementary, Ferguson Elementary, Stearns Elementary, Peterson Elementary, Brixner Junior High and Mazama High.
The last day of school for students is June 15.