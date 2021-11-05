Klamath Falls seeks public’s input about proposed renaming of Kit Carson Park

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath Falls Park Advisory Board is asking for the public’s input about the potential renaming of Kit Carson Park.

Carson is known for the westward expansion of the United States. But according to the city’s mayor, he also murdered multiple indigenous people and served as an “Indian agent” for the federal government. Mayor Carol Westfall said native tribes in the area find the park name offensive.

On November 5, the city asked for the community’s opinion about the proposed renaming of Kit Carson Park.

The public is asked to provide input via an online survey, through email, standard postal mail, or in person.

The “Phase 1” question is limited to: “Should the park be renamed?”

To submit your answer online, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2BFH3BB

To respond via mail, in person, or email, provide a written statement that includes the following:

Clearly state if opposed to, in favor of, or have no opinion about the proposed name change.

If you have any feedback you would like to contribute on the proposed name change, please include that feedback.

Include your name, address and zip code.

Letters can be mailed to the following address:

Parks Advisory Board

ATTN: Kit Carson Park Name Change

500 Klamath Avenue

Klamath Falls, OR 97601

Emails can be sent to [email protected]. Include “Kit Carson Park” in the subject line.

Written statements can be submitted at the city hall annex building at 500 Klamath Avenue in Klamath Falls.

Responses will be accepted through December 1.