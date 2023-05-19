Klamath Falls shooting suspect arrested

Klamath Falls Police Department says one person has been arrested after a shooting in downtown Klamath Falls Wednesday.

According to police, Gabriel A. Jenesse, 29, was caught on surveillance leaving and getting into a car following the shooting.

Detectives then followed Jenesse’s car to the Gulf Gas Station on Oregon Avenue where he was taken into custody.

Jenesse was booked into Klamath County Jail for unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336 or the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.

