Klamath Falls shooting suspect arrested

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A suspect was arrested following a shooting in Klamath Falls.
According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of South 5th Street and Walnut Avenue at about 9:50 p.m. on June 17.
When police arrived, they found one person had been shot. He was reportedly taken to a local hospital and remains in stable condition.
Following an investigation, police said they determined the incident was domestic in nature. Eventually, detectives arrested Robert Smith II in connection with the shooting.
Smith was lodged in the Klamath County Jail and charged with attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.