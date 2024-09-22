Klamath Falls student wins ODOT billboard design contest

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation recently held a Work Zone Safety Billboard Design Contest for students and Henley High School’s Kylee Udink won for her design.

The Klamath Falls student wins $150 for her billboard creation.

The billboard hopes to draw attention to work zone safety.

ODOT says it hopes the competition will let kids work on real life skills.

“We’re trying inform people and we’re trying to allow drivers to understand that they need to keep their eyes on the road,” Kylee said.

Drivers can catch a glimpse of Kylee’s design on a billboard heading north into Klamath Falls.

