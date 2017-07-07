Klamath Falls teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls high school teacher was arrested for an alleged sexual relationship with a former student.
According to Oregon State Police, the relationship between 35-year-old Lost River High School teacher Jeffrey Vincent allegedly started when the student was still attending high school at the age of 18.
The now-former student is currently 19-years-old.
Police said the relationship had gone on for “a significant period.”
On July 6, 2017, police arrested Vincent on charges of official misconduct, coercion and tampering with a witness.
Vincent was placed on administrative leave by the Klamath County School district pending results of the investigation.