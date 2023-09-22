Klamath Falls woman dies at hospital after Highway 97 crash

Posted by Taylar Ansures September 22, 2023

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A Klamath Falls woman died at the hospital after a crash on Highway 97 Wednesday morning.

According to Oregon State Police, Marci Ann Maples, 51, was trying to turn left onto Highway 97 from Keno Worden Road when her Jeep crashed into a pickup truck.

Police say the truck driver tried to avoid the crash, but was unable to do so.

Maples was life flighted to a local hospital where she later died.

The truck driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

OSP says the highway was impacted for two hours during the on-scene investigation.

Taylar Ansures
