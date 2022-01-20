Klamath Falls woman facing attempted murder charge after domestic violence incident

DORRIS, Calif. – A Klamath Falls woman was arrested for allegedly trying to murder her partner in Northern California.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of Tuesday, January 18, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call from an assault victim at a home just outside of Dorris, California. An SCSO sergeant arrived at the scene and found the victim on the floor bleeding profusely from a large laceration on their leg.

The victim told investigators they were fighting with their girlfriend, 26-year-old Jena Jackson of Klamath Falls, when Jackson attacked them. The victim was holding their daughter during the incident, but she wasn’t harmed.

According to SCSO, Jackson was driven to Klamath County by a roommate who saw the attack happen.

Eventually, Jackson was found in Klamath County and arrested by deputies there. She’s being held in the Klamath County Jail awaiting extradition to Siskiyou County for attempted murder, felony domestic violence, child endangerment, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was treated for their injuries at a nearby hospital.