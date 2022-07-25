Klamath Falls youth baseball team fundraising for trip to Babe Ruth World Series

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath Falls Falcons are set to represent the Pacific Northwest in an upcoming competition.

The Falcons went 5-0 in the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional Tournament.

That win earned the team their ticket to the Babe Ruth World Series in Washington State.

The tournament starts August 4, but before the team can get there they’re looking for a little help.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe* for travel, hotel, and food costs.

If you’re interested in learning more you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-send-the-kf-falcons-to-the-world-series

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.