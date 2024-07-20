Klamath Health Partnership executives and board of directors still at odds

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – We’re learning more about internal strife between Klamath Health Partnership executives and its board of directors.

“The loss of KHP would be devastating to this community,” says CFO, Charles Bland. “That’s 11,000 patients without access to care.”

Klamath Health Partnership executives say that’s just one potential impact if KHP were to close its doors.

It operates clinics in Klamath Falls and Chiloquin, providing the community with affordable primary and preventative health care.

“We provide services to the most vulnerable.” COO Cord Vanriper told NBC 5.

Patients who are best served in languages other than English, patients who are 100-percent of the poverty level or lower. That’s fifty or more percent of our patients are at that level and we provide that on a sliding fee and we’re one of the only clinics in town that can do that.

But its mission of serving the underserved is in danger of failing according to executives.

They say the company’s board of directors has been out of compliance with regards to composition since February.

Because of their non-compliance in their composition we have been contacted by hrsa stating that conditions have been placed on our federal funding. That about 2.8 million dollars. That is a huge part of our organization.

But executive staff say it’s about so much more than the funding.

For me to look at a budget sheet, that’s not looking at numbers and dollar signs, that’s looking at 11,000 patients and 168 employees that count on us day in and day out for healthcare and for a living wage.

Executives say the board’s inaction and financial irresponsibly, including being more than nine times over their budget for legal counsel have already begun affecting their day to day operations.

We’ve had to delay getting new dental x-rays for example, we’re able to provide them and we still have those services, but we’re having to delay getting equipment that can help us be more efficient in providing patient care.

Executive staff have called for the board of directors to resign… Saying they have no confidence in the board’s willingness to work together.

We reached out to the board of directors for comment.

We have not heard back.

