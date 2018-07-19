Klamath Hills Fire burns 75 acres

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A fast-moving fire broke out in the Klamath Hills area about 10 miles south of Klamath Falls Thursday morning.
Crews were called out at about 9:30 to a fire just off of Lower Klamath Lake Road.
“We’ve got multiple agencies working, kind of an early start for a fire this morning,” said Klamath County Fire District #1 Chief John Spradley. “It ran up the hill on us, and we’re going to try and catch it out at the top.”
The fire quickly grew to an estimated 75 acres in size.
Crews contained about 5% of the fire as of early afternoon. By 4:30 p.m., 20% containment was reached.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.