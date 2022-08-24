Klamath Irrigation District defies gov’t request to stop water deliveries, report says

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Water will continue to flow through the Klamath Irrigation District even though there’s a federal request to shut it down, according to a report from the Capital Press.

Last week, the United States Bureau of Reclamation said that irrigation water will be shut off to farmers in the Klamath Basin for the remainder of the irrigation season due to drought conditions.

The Klamath Water Users Association, which represents water users who produce food using irrigation water from Upper Klamath Lake, reportedly decried the government’s announcement. Now, they’re reportedly defying it.

The Capital Press reported the Klamath Irrigation District said it will continue to provide water to farmers in the basin.

Representatives with the Klamath Water District argue they’re “legally obligated to deliver water to its patrons unless it is not able to do so.”

They added, “Nothing presented to K.I.D. requesting the District to deny its patrons property indicates any foundation which protects K.I.D. from violating its legal and contractual obligations.”

This past April, the Bureau of Reclamation said any unauthorized diversions of water will result in reductions to the Klamath Project water allocation, along with appropriate legal action.

