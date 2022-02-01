Klamath Nat’l Forest law enforcement K9 passes away

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A loyal Klamath National Forest law enforcement dog recently passed away.

K9 “Ice” was the most decorated canine in the Forest Service’s Law Enforcement and Investigations brand. He reportedly retired last year after 12 years of service.

The Forest Service said, “During his career, Ice was a strong ally in the fight against illegal marijuana grows which led to the Klamath National Forest reclaiming 100% of all known illegal grow sites across the forest last summer.”

In 2016 Ice was on a mission that led to an illegal marijuana grow on public land. Ice was stabbed twice by suspects who were trying to get away. A similar incident happened last August when he was stabbed nine times while maintaining a hold on a suspect. Luckily, Ice was wearing a protective vest that helped him survive.

“Ice was a colleague but also a friend to many on the forest and in the local community,” representatives with the Klamath National Forest said. “He will be deeply missed.”