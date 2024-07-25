Klamath River dam removal update

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Klamath River Renewal Corporation held a press conference this morning regarding the dam removal in Klamath. KRRC began the Klamath removal project in the summer of 2023, to remove 4 dams in the Klamath area.

According to American Rivers removing the dams will enhance the habitat for fish and other species, and decrease the water temperature.

In September of 2023, they completed the removal of Copco 2. In January of this year, they began the process of removing the 3 standing dams.

“We’re very ahead of schedule at this point so our deadline to have volitional fish passage is October 15th and currently, we are on track to achieve that sometime at the end of August,” said Klamath River Renewal, Ren Brownell.

All 3 dams are being de-constructed at the same time to finish the project by August. KRRC said there will still be years of work to be done after the dams are removed to restore habitats and vegetation.

