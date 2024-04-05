Klamath Tribes open new transitional emergency shelter

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – The Klamath Tribes has officially opened a new transitional emergency shelter in Klamath Falls.

The ribbon cutting and formal dedication happened Tuesday at 310 South Fifth Avenue.

“Not only is this a longtime vision of the Klamath Tribes, but it’s also one of my personal goals in my career was to open a transitional emergency shelter,” said Chanda Yates, General Manager for Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services. “So, I’m thrilled to be able to be part of this today.”

The program will provide housing and a multitude of services for struggling tribal members working to become self sufficient. Programs include housing, mental health and substance use support, as well as medical, dental, and pharmacy services.

The building already had eight people sheltered on opening day. The Tribes said it will add two more people every two days until it reaches max capacity of 20 people.

Priority is given to applicants coming out of detox, hospitalization, or jail.

