Klamath Union High School construction

Klamath Falls, Ore. – One of the biggest construction projects now underway in Klamath Falls is heading into the homestretch.

Klamath Falls City School District Liaison Mike Herron said he’s excited about the latest phase of construction at Klamath Union High School. “We have turned the corner.  In the past, a lot of what we saw was the demo, and tearing down – and they’re rebuilding.”

K.U. Co-Principal Charlene Herron agreed. “We’re very excited about it.  Starting to put some walls up, you can see classrooms – it’s just thrilling.”

Many of the classes at K.U. have been held in modular classrooms during construction.

“The students have been very flexible,” Herron said. “The staff has been very flexible.  They’ve made it work.”

Voters passed a $36,000,000 bond measure in 2014 to fund construction.

Some projects were delayed, or scaled back as cost estimates rose.

But Herron said the interior work is now on target for completion over the summer.  “Every day I walk through it, it looks one step closer to that new building that I’ve seen blueprints of – I’m watching it emerge out of the ground.”

The majority of work at Klamath Union High School is scheduled to completion by the fall of 2018.

That will mark 90 years since K.U. first opened.

