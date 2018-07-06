Klamathon Fire: how you can help

HORNBROOK, Ore. – A lot of people have asked how they can help residents displaced by the Klamathon Fire. There are several citizen-led efforts in Siskiyou County to gather items to address people’s immediate needs.
One group of local residents started a Facebook page, called Hornbrook/Hilt Fire Donations. It’s a gathering place for people to offer up what assistance they can, or even ask for assistance if they were affected by the Klamathon Fire
You are, of course, always advised to be careful of where you donate, especially money. That being said, we’ve reached out to the local Red Cross. At this point, the organization has no specific fund for the Klamathon Fire in particular, but the agency says any money donated specifically to “disaster relief” at http://www.redcross.org/donate will directly benefit disaster response and recovery efforts by the Red Cross.